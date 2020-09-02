APPLICATION DATA MOBILITY FROM HPE 3PAR TO HPE PRIMERA STORAGE

Read Article

HPE Primera storage is the world’s most intelligent storage for mission-critical application workloads. Primera arrays use an all-active NVMe ready architecture, service-centric operating system, and global intelligence to offer instant data access, ultra-low latency, and industry-leading performance. All these features are backed by a 100% data availability guarantee and an as-a-service delivery model. HPE Primera systems have taken all the best features of the HPE 3PAR storage system and enhanced them to offer an unprecedented storage experience for application users.

Many enterprises in the world still rely on the time-trusted HPE 3PAR storage system to run their business-critical workloads. This technical white paper illustrates how you can efficiently migrate application workloads from HPE 3PAR to HPE Primera systems. The example workload used in this white paper is SAP HANA. However, this technology also applies to workloads such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, and others.

DotCAD Pvt Ltd is a HPE Platinum partner with experience over a decades delivering enterprise storage solutions. Their team can bring lot of values with respect to consult, design, deliver and manage enterprise storage solutions.

