ARUBA’S REMOTE ACCESS SOLUTION FOR BUSINESS CONTINUITY
Leveraging Aruba Cloud and On Premises Management
While working remotely, businesses can under no circumstances afford to shut down, thereby contingency planning is imperative to ensure business continuity. In this regard, Aruba’s Remote Access Solution with cloud or on-premises management platforms helps the IT departments address this daunting task of supporting a workforce, which is mobile and also requires access to the same resources as per the corporate users.
As mentioned above, it’s of paramount importance to provide a versatile remote networking solution that can securely extend the corporate network at a much lesser cost and also scale it massively to easily overcome the complexities of traditional remote networking options which are poorly suited for wider business continuity applications. To avoid this, the multifunctional Aruba Remote APs (RAPs) deliver secure and fast wireless and wired network access to enterprise resources for mobile, remote, and temporary workspaces.
Features:
- Seamless Application Access: Corporate apps work remotely without disruption
- Resilient WAN Connectivity: Wired and cellular access over any WAN transport
- Always-on Connectivity: Automatic discovery and failover between data center and remote sites
- WAN Independent: Easily move to a new site and use existing broadband connections or cellular networks
- Zero-Touch Provisioning: Easy-to-install design dramatically lowers the cost of deployment
- Wired and Wireless Security: Role-based policy enforcement and authentication for each user
- Highly Scalable Solution that is massively scalable to meet the needs of the largest workforce
- Regulatory Compliance: Built-in reporting and compliance auditing
- Flexible management and deployment options with Aruba Central and Aruba AirWave that support IAP-VPN, Aruba VIA VPN services, and RAP mode
