ARUBA’S REMOTE ACCESS SOLUTION FOR BUSINESS CONTINUITY

Read Article

While working remotely, businesses can under no circumstances afford to shut down, thereby contingency planning is imperative to ensure business continuity. In this regard, Aruba’s Remote Access Solution with cloud or on-premises management platforms helps the IT departments address this daunting task of supporting a workforce, which is mobile and also requires access to the same resources as per the corporate users.

As mentioned above, it’s of paramount importance to provide a versatile remote networking solution that can securely extend the corporate network at a much lesser cost and also scale it massively to easily overcome the complexities of traditional remote networking options which are poorly suited for wider business continuity applications. To avoid this, the multifunctional Aruba Remote APs (RAPs) deliver secure and fast wireless and wired network access to enterprise resources for mobile, remote, and temporary workspaces.

Features:

Seamless Application Access: Corporate apps work remotely without disruption

Resilient WAN Connectivity: Wired and cellular access over any WAN transport

Always-on Connectivity: Automatic discovery and failover between data center and remote sites

WAN Independent: Easily move to a new site and use existing broadband connections or cellular networks

Zero-Touch Provisioning: Easy-to-install design dramatically lowers the cost of deployment

Wired and Wireless Security: Role-based policy enforcement and authentication for each user

Highly Scalable Solution that is massively scalable to meet the needs of the largest workforce

Regulatory Compliance: Built-in reporting and compliance auditing

Flexible management and deployment options with Aruba Central and Aruba AirWave that support IAP-VPN, Aruba VIA VPN services, and RAP mode

Download to know more

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Work Phone (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from HPE-Aruba about its products, events and services. This is cohosted by Express Computer and HPE- Aruba. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that HPE Aruba processes your personal information in accordance with the HPE Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding HPE's collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the HPE Privacy Policy.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]