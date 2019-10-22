Assembling your Cloud Orchestra

Even with key management and technical building blocks in place, implementers of multicloud environments encounter several adoption challenges. Fifty-seven per cent of all multicloud managers worry about security and compliance, and the same number report having concerns about governance and control. Fifty-six per cent report managing and optimizing cloud costs as an additional hurdle. And then, even after a multicloud environment is adopted, managers cited significant ongoing challenges in managing it.

Enterprises up to the challenge of managing a harmonized multicloud environment can position themselves to reap significant rewards, including decreased IT infrastructure costs, less downtime, fewer application outages, reduced data loss, increased visibility, governance and control across the entire IT infrastructure, decreased operating costs, improved customer experience, new revenue streams and expansion into new markets.

Read this exclusive report.

