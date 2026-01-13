Building Cyber Resilience in the Age of Innovation: E-Book

India is entering a defining chapter in its digital transformation journey—one where cybersecurity is not merely a technical discipline but a foundational pillar of business continuity, economic trust, and national resilience. As enterprises modernise systems, adopt cloud-first architectures, and digitise operations at scale, the nature of cyber risk has fundamentally shifted. Attackers are faster, threats are more adaptive, and identity—rather than infrastructure—has emerged as the new perimeter.

Express Computer, in association with CrowdStrike, brings together perspectives from cybersecurity leaders who are shaping India’s security maturity for the decade ahead.

Through candid conversations, we explore the personal turning points that made cybersecurity a mission rather than a mandate, and the strategic decisions that distinguish organisations that survive disruption from those that succumb to it.

This interview series goes beyond tools and frameworks to focus on the philosophies and leadership mindsets defining resilient enterprises— how CISOs and CIOs balance innovation against risk, cloud acceleration against control, and speed against governance; how Zero Trust and identity-first architecture are rewriting the security playbook; how AI-powered SecOps is tackling fatigue and enabling smarter response; and how IT, OT, and business operations must unite to safeguard people, customers, and critical infrastructure.

Across industries and leadership roles, one message is clear: cybersecurity is not about perfection—it is about preparedness, resilience, and protecting trust in India’s digital future.