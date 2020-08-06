Deploy Storage Class Memory in Pure Flash Array//X
Manage the balance between application performance and operational efficiency
Managing the balance between application performance and operational efficiency is a constant struggle for many organizations. Processing information on the server will yield the best application performance, However it typically provides the least efficiency for storing, managing, ana maintaining the data. Introducing a storage array into the application architecture provides better efficiencies, out the most mission-critical applications sometimes may a price in performance. Pure Storage built FlashArray//X as a high-performance platform to address these needs with world-class, Purity software and modern flash industry standards including NVMe ana NVMe-oF. Now, including storage-class memory (SCM) within FIashArray//X provides additional benefits by reducing latency and increasing throughput when reading data from the array.
