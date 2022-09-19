Express Computer

eBook​,The CIO’s guide to aligning technology and business strategy​

Sponsored By: ServiceNow
Published on : Sep 19, 2022

Today’s CIOs are facing more challenges than ever, from the need to boost productivity, to enabling automation. You’ll find the solutions to many of them in this CIO handbook.

Discover how you can reduce costs while providing employees with the tools they need to be productive, automating and optimising processes and accelerating innovation in a secure and scalable way.

