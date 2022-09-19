Why technology, cyber and privacy risk management are critical for digital transformation
Published on : Sep 19, 2022
Only 14% feel confident that their organisation will be able to control IT risks created by digitalisation. So how can you seize the digital future and fully embrace the benefits of transformation? By responding to emerging threats in real time, using an integrated approach.
Read this ebook to explore the three key pillars of IT risk management transformation: breaking down siloes; continuously monitoring risks; and pre-emptively identifying privacy and data loss risks.
