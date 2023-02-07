Express Computer

Employees are choosing how they work

Published on : Feb 7, 2023

IT teams are very aware of this growing responsibility. Analysis by Gartner predicts that, “by 2025, more than 50% of IT organizations will use digital employee experience to prioritize and measure digital initiative success, which is a significant increase from fewer than 5% in 2021.” There is a clear shift toward placing the distinct digital needs of employees at the heart of digital strategy, with IT as the engine for creating new business opportunity as the workplace evolves today and will continue to do so tomorrow.

In this whitepaper, look at the key challenges and opportunities emerging from the changing workplace. We define best IT, leadership practices that will ensure employees can work, collaborate and innovate securely, and productively from anywhere and, most importantly, accelerate the business toward its goals.

