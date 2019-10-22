Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) Study for IBM

Across industries, organizations are readily adopting cloud solutions in an effort to improve productivity, increase efficiency, gain agility and reduce IT overhead. But migrating mission-critical workloads to the cloud or modernizing applications using cloud services can be complicated undertakings.

How can your organization take advantage of what the cloud has to offer while reducing complexity and minimizing risk? IBM Cloud™ for VMware Solutions makes it simpler for your organization to capitalize on the tremendous potential of the cloud. Modernize mission-critical VMware workloads or migrate them to the powerful IBM Cloud while continuing to use your on-premises infrastructure as well as your existing tools, technologies and skills.

Take advantage of a hybrid cloud approach by extending or migrating workloads using secure and seamless networking capabilities offered by VMware. Run your workloads on secure, single-tenant IBM Cloud bare metal servers to maintain the utmost control. IBM Cloud provides full access to the native VMware stack to manage resources as you would on-premises.

With IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, you gain

› Flexibility: Select from multiple hardware configurations, licensing and storage options. Use IBM Cloud data centres in North America, Europe and Asia to scale globally.

› Expertise: Tap into the expertise of thousands of VMware cloud technical experts. Draw from more than 10 years of IBM experience designing, deploying and managing VMware infrastructure.

› Security: Safeguard your data and enterprise workloads with a secure private network backbone while retaining full control of operations—on-premises and in the cloud.

