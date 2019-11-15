Four key ways IT leaders can start to scale their transformation.

Most IT departments want to take a safe, control-based approach to management, but a tech transformation can make a better business impact.
Collaborate
Meeting with functional leaders helps IT better understand the tools that will be the greatest benefit to users.
Refresh
Bringing in new, more powerful tech unlocks a competitive advantage for business and enables users to create better products.
Adopt
Embracing new technologies can help unlock innovative capabilities of the workforce, leaving both businesses and customers satisfied.
Partner
A partner that understands and provides for an organization’s needs can help transform IT and improve overall productivity.
