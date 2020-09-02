HPE Nimble Storage Deployment Considerations for Networking

Read Article

As data center demand for performance, capacity, and efficiency continues to increase, primary storage arrays need to make architectural changes to keep up with the demand. HPE Nimble Storage family of arrays are engineered from the ground up to meet the needs of a modern data center and deliver increased performance by using the latest storage technology and media. Quantifiable storage efficiencies are achieved using in-line deduplication and compression without impacting performance.

Thin Provisioning capabilities and efficient capacity utilization of HPE Nimble Storage ensure that capacity is only consumed on an as-needed basis and reclaimed when no longer necessary. Predictive analytics from HPE InfoSight predicts and prevents issues to help deliver greater than 99.9999% availability and empowers IT with critical storage utilization and capacity insights to increase productivity. HPE InfoSight transforms the reactive support and management model into a proactive process for maintaining peak storage health by gathering tens of millions of data points daily and automatically analyzing the data collected in real time.

DotCAD Pvt Ltd is a HPE Platinum partner with experience over a decades delivering enterprise storage solutions. Their team can bring lot of values with respect to consult, design, deliver and manage enterprise storage solutions.

