HPE SIMPLIVITY CLIENT VIRTUALIZATION PLANNING GUIDE

Read Article

The success or failure of a client virtualization infrastructure project often hinges on two factors: user adoption and return on investment (ROI). If users are plagued by constant delays, outages, or interruptions, they are likely to reject the solution and leave the organization stuck with a costly investment and little to show for it. On the other hand, if the cost to deliver an adequate user experience is far beyond the expected returns, the project is likely to be considered a failure because of a lack of ROI.

The challenge for organizations planning a client virtualization deployment is to deliver the right user experience at a cost that is justifiable based on the expected benefits, without compromising on either imperative.

The intent of this paper is to provide guidance on planning client virtualization deployments in order to achieve both objectives—best-in-class user experience and positive ROI—with an emphasis on the advantages of HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure for these deployments.

Download to know more

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Mobile Number (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from HPE-Tech Data about its products, events and services. This is cohosted by Express Computer and HPE- Tech Data. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that HPE - Tech Data processes your personal information in accordance with the HPE Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding HPE's collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the HPE Privacy Policy.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]