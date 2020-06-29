VIRTUALISATION SOLUTIONS FOR SMALL AND MIDSIZED BUSINESSES

SMB virtualisation server products and solutions that increase IT efficiency and help you keep your business running, wherever your employees may be.
When you’re running a business with remote or branch offices, you need to save time and money. Virtualisation lets you allocate resources to applications as needed, so you can run multiple applications on a single server – like accounting, productivity and payroll apps. That means you can run more applications on the servers you have, helping you reduce costs while still managing the increasing number of workloads you rely on to run
The HPE Small Business Solutions Deployment Guide for Microsoft Windows-based solutions is intended to provide SMBs with general, high-level instructions for deploying HPE Small Business Solutions.
This guide will provide you information on initial server setup, along with:
- Hardware configuration and operating system installation
- On-premises use cases for file and backup
- Virtualization and high availability storage solutions
