IBM Application Modernization Field Guide

When you modernize your existing applications, you can ease your move to the cloud with the full promise of cloud technology. With a cloud-native microservices approach, you can capitalize on the scalability and flexibility inherent to cloud. Modernizing your cloud-native applications enables applications to run concurrently and seamlessly connect with your existing investments. Barriers that prohibit productivity and integration are removed to create new user experiences and develop new applications.

BUILD ONCE AND DEPLOY ON ANY CLOUD

Assess your applications.

Build applications quickly.

Automate deployments for productivity.

Run and consistently manage.

To get started on your modernization journey, you must understand the approaches that are available and appropriate for your estate. The IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor helps you select the best entry point to deliver value at each step in your journey. IBM Garage can assist you in understanding the path that is right for you.

