Virtualization is the process of creating a software-based (or virtual) representation of something rather than a physical representation. VMware offers a suite of cloud-based products that enable the virtualization of compute, storage and networking, together with additional management and automation capabilities

Cloud adoption can greatly benefit enterprises that need to expand quickly to meet demand, gain agility not offered on-premises or depreciate older legacy architecture. Consider the key benefits of cloud adoption: flexibility, agility, cloud economics and global presence.

How do enterprises gain strategic advantage when they leverage VMware solutions on the IBM Cloud™ platform? Whether they plan to expand beyond on-premises infrastructure or depreciate legacy architecture, enterprises can gain flexibility, agility, cloud economics and global presence when adopting a hybrid cloud environment. By deploying new or existing VMware workloads in a hybrid cloud architecture with IBM Cloud, organizations can achieve those benefits while using the same familiar tools, resources and capabilities they currently employ with on-premises VMware deployments.

Take a look at three common use cases for IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions:

Data centre transformation.

Disaster recovery and business continuity.

Application modernization.

