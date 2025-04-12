IDC Analyst Spotlight – Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications Service Providers
Sponsored By: Splunk
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Apr 12, 2025
Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications SPs
For decades, communications service providers focused on delivering reliable voice and data services, driving profitable growth and shareholder returns. But today, the landscape has shifted. Technology advancements and evolving market forces have created both opportunities and challenges.
This exclusive IDC Spotlight explores the emerging value of “network experience” as a core proposition for telcos aiming to move up the value chain. You’ll learn about:
- Emerging use cases that are fueled by granular visibility and proactive security operations.
- Managing increasing operational complexity in network- and customer-facing systems.
- Guidance for addressing key challenges on the way to digital resilience.
Download the Spotlight to get strategic insights from John Byrne, Research Vice President, Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization at IDC.