Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  IDC Analyst Spotlight – Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications Service Providers

IDC Analyst Spotlight – Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications Service Providers

Sponsored By: Splunk
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Apr 12, 2025

Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications SPs

For decades, communications service providers focused on delivering reliable voice and data services, driving profitable growth and shareholder returns. But today, the landscape has shifted. Technology advancements and evolving market forces have created both opportunities and challenges.

This exclusive IDC Spotlight explores the emerging value of “network experience” as a core proposition for telcos aiming to move up the value chain. You’ll learn about:

  • Emerging use cases that are fueled by granular visibility and proactive security operations.
  • Managing increasing operational complexity in network- and customer-facing systems.
  • Guidance for addressing key challenges on the way to digital resilience.

Download the Spotlight to get strategic insights from John Byrne, Research Vice President, Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization at IDC.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Splunk. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.


    Read Splunk’s Privacy Policy.

    Splunk Logo


    More from Splunk View More

    Advancing Zero-Touch with AI and ML in Communications Industry Brief

    Communications and Media’s 8 Top Cybersecurity Threats
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus

    Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
    Follow us on Linkedin
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image