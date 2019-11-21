Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure

Many organisations see the public cloud as the quick and easy path to modernising their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload—maximises IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure:
- Workload criticality: Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications
- Performance: Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control
- Data management: Analyse data generated at the edge in real time
- Security: Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an ever changing regulatory environment
- Cost: Lower OpEx associated with underperforming applications, redundancy and security breaches
Transform IT with a secure and scalable hybrid infrastructure
Dell EMC PowerEdge servers are the foundation of a modern hybrid datacenter. Help your organisation realise the benefits of a hybrid IT model, with scalable performance, integrated security and intelligent automation for your on-premises workloads.
See the full research on the benefits of a hybrid infrastructure.
