Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure

Many organisations see the public cloud as the quick and easy path to modernising their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload—maximises IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure:

Workload criticality: Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications

Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications Performance: Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control

Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control Data management: Analyse data generated at the edge in real time

Analyse data generated at the edge in real time Security: Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an ever changing regulatory environment

Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an ever changing regulatory environment Cost: Lower OpEx associated with underperforming applications, redundancy and security breaches

Transform IT with a secure and scalable hybrid infrastructure

Dell EMC PowerEdge servers are the foundation of a modern hybrid datacenter. Help your organisation realise the benefits of a hybrid IT model, with scalable performance, integrated security and intelligent automation for your on-premises workloads.

See the full research on the benefits of a hybrid infrastructure.

