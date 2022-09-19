Express Computer

Keep your option ready with Accops Digital Workspace, the best alternative to your existing VDI

If you are stuck to a partnership that doesn’t promise continued support or clear long-term benefits for your business, it’s time to unlock from uncertainties.

Sponsored By: Accops
Published on : Sep 19, 2022

What’s in it for your business?

Free licenses & implementation*  40% lower TCO in the long run  4x reduction in support time

  • Integrated & Comprehensive Offering : Remote access, application virtualization, VDI, MFA, identity federation, SSO & thin client: All in one.
  • No Multi-vendor Dependency : Lesser downtime, quick resolution, rapid scalability, and easy security compliance.
  • Competitive Licensing : Flexible licensing with multiple options to choose from:
    • Perpetual or Subscription
    • Concurrent Users or Named Users
    Take your pick.
  • Transparent Service Contracts : A simple software maintenance and support contract. Direct support from the OEM. No hassles.
  • Contextual Security & Compliance : ZTNA-based access and restricted to trusted devices, networks, & locations, with unique out-of-the-box DLP features.
  • Unmatched Simplicity : Quicker customization, management, & upgrade with fully in-house product code.

Download the whitepapers now.

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Accops about its products, events and services.

    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Accops. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.





