Keep your option ready with Accops Digital Workspace, the best alternative to your existing VDI
If you are stuck to a partnership that doesn’t promise continued support or clear long-term benefits for your business, it’s time to unlock from uncertainties.
Published on : Sep 19, 2022
What’s in it for your business?
Free licenses & implementation* 40% lower TCO in the long run 4x reduction in support time
- Integrated & Comprehensive Offering : Remote access, application virtualization, VDI, MFA, identity federation, SSO & thin client: All in one.
- No Multi-vendor Dependency : Lesser downtime, quick resolution, rapid scalability, and easy security compliance.
- Competitive Licensing : Flexible licensing with multiple options to choose from:
• Perpetual or Subscription
• Concurrent Users or Named Users
Take your pick.
- Transparent Service Contracts : A simple software maintenance and support contract. Direct support from the OEM. No hassles.
- Contextual Security & Compliance : ZTNA-based access and restricted to trusted devices, networks, & locations, with unique out-of-the-box DLP features.
- Unmatched Simplicity : Quicker customization, management, & upgrade with fully in-house product code.
