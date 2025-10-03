Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Multi-platform monitoring saves time and money for IIFL

Multi-platform monitoring saves time and money for IIFL

Sponsored By: ManageEngine
Downloads Resources Software
Published on : Oct 3, 2025

Time is money. Discover how real-time monitoring saved the day for India Infoline (IIFL) by supporting its millions of users and preventing issues on its financial trading platform.

Benefits

The return on investment – Saving time for the teams

Before using Site24x7 for monitoring, IIFL used to take 5-10 minutes to detect an issue. Now, the team is able to not only detect issues within 2-3 seconds but also alert stakeholders within that time frame.

As a result, IIFL has been resolving issues much faster, making monitoring much easier for the team. Also, as an extra bonus for IIFL, this easier monitoring has also reduced the overall effort required, letting the team work on other important areas of the business.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and ManageEngine. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.


    More from ManageEngine View More

    Achieve complete network observability for seamless operations

    Top 5 critical pain points in observability and how AI can help
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus

    Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
    Follow us on Linkedin
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image