Privileged Access Management: Strengthening Security While Improving IT Efficiency

Privileged user accounts remain one of the largest attack surfaces within enterprise IT environments. Uncontrolled access, limited visibility into administrator activity, and reliance on manual processes can expose organizations to security breaches, insider risk, and compliance challenges.

This exclusive whitepaper, published on Express Computer in collaboration with BD Software, explores how organizations can implement effective Privileged Access Management (PAM) to enhance security while improving IT efficiency.

The whitepaper highlights:

Challenges in managing privileged users and third-party contractors

How centralized privileged access improves control, auditability, and accountability

Ways to reduce operational costs and manual effort through automation

Best practices for strengthening information security and compliance readiness

Designed for CIOs, CISOs, IT Heads, Security Managers, and Auditors, this whitepaper provides practical insights into managing privileged access without disrupting critical IT operations.

Download the whitepaper to understand how organizations are balancing security, productivity, and compliance through effective privileged access management.