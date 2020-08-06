Pure Storage: All-Flash Performance for XenDesktop

Read Article

The high costs and performance challenges associated with traditional disk-based storage have inhibited the broad adoption of desktop virtualization. The FlashArray all-flash storage system from Pure Storage resolves these issues and delivers superior desktop virtualization performance and end-user experience similar a cost at or below that of disk-based storage. This paper outlines a performance test that shows the Pure Storage FlashArray storage system successfully supporting a complex Citrix XenDesktop workload designed to simulate a typical 750-user VDI environment at normal load. This paper also outlines other benefits of the all-flash Pure Storage FlashArray including data reduction, scalability, and simplified management.

