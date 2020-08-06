Express Computer


Realize the Promise of VDI With Flash Storage

By Pragnesh Mehrunkar
Pure Storage helps organizations—of all sizes and across multiple industries—overcome the most common reasons for disappointing results from a VDI. All-flash storage delivers:

  • Always-on, always fast and always secure VDI, ensuring a consistently superior end-user experience
  • Effciency with up to 2x better data-reduction rates, lowering capital and operating costs
  • Effortless storage management, sharply reducing the demands on IT staff
  • Evergreen growth and scalability, incorporating non-disruptive upgrades and clearly defined costs known well in advance.

Pragnesh Mehrunkar

