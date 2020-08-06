Realize the Promise of VDI With Flash Storage

Pure Storage helps organizations—of all sizes and across multiple industries—overcome the most common reasons for disappointing results from a VDI. All-flash storage delivers:
- Always-on, always fast and always secure VDI, ensuring a consistently superior end-user experience
- Effciency with up to 2x better data-reduction rates, lowering capital and operating costs
- Effortless storage management, sharply reducing the demands on IT staff
- Evergreen growth and scalability, incorporating non-disruptive upgrades and clearly defined costs known well in advance.
