Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  Techjockey – Empowering Enterprises with 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service: AI-Driven Security Management

Techjockey – Empowering Enterprises with 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service: AI-Driven Security Management

Sponsored By: Techjockey
Resources
Published on : Dec 11, 2024

24/7 Security Operations Center as a Service

Enterprise-grade security monitoring and threat detection powered by AI and expert analysts
________________________________________
Why leading Enterprises strategized their Security with SISL

Your Security, Our Expertise

SISL’s SOC as a Service leverages deep security expertise and the latest technologies to keep your organization safe—without the need for costly in-house security teams or infrastructure.

Cost-Effective, Expert-Driven Security

No need to invest in complex security infrastructure or hire a full security team. SISL provides the expertise, tools, and 24/7 support, all for a predictable monthly cost.

More Than Just Monitoring—Complete Security Management

We go beyond basic monitoring. We actively manage, monitor, detect, and respond to threats, providing you with end-to-end security management for all your IT environments.

________________________________________
Benefits

Advanced SIEM Platform

Real-time security event correlation and analysis with automated threat detection and response

Machine Learning Detection

AI-powered behavioral analytics identify unknown threats and reduce false positives effectively.

SOAR Integration

Automated incident response workflows accelerate threat containment and streamline security operations

Custom Security Playbooks

Battle-tested response procedures ensure consistent and rapid handling of security incidents.

Case Study: Leading Financial Institution Transforms Security Operations with SISL’s SOC-as-a-Service
Challenge:
A major financial services company faced mounting cybersecurity threats while struggling with:

Legacy security tools that lacked advanced threat detection capabilities
Manual, time-consuming security monitoring processes
Limited visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure
Growing compliance and regulatory requirements

Solution:

SISL implemented a comprehensive SOC-as-a-Service solution featuring:

24/7 security monitoring with Level 1 and Level 2 analysts
Advanced threat detection powered by machine learning
Automated incident response and playbooks
Multi-tier storage architecture for long-term log retention
Integration with 600+ data sources and security tools

Results:

Within 3 months of implementation:

95% reduction in false positives
60-minute response time for critical alerts
99.5% service availability
Automated response to common security incidents
Real-time threat visibility across entire IT ecosystem
Full compliance with regulatory requirements

Client Quote:

“SISL’s SOC-as-a-Service transformed our security operations from reactive to proactive. Their expert analysts and advanced technology help us stay ahead of threats while reducing operational overhead.”

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by Techjockey.com to receive further information. This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Techjockey. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    TechjockeyLogo


    More from Techjockey View More

    Fuel Your Startup’s Growth with TechJockey’s Startup Software Bundle

    Transform Your Hotel’s Guest Experience with Techjockey & HPE Aruba

    Transform Your Hotel Operations with Techjockey’s Cutting-Edge Solutions

    Techjockey – Your Trusted Partner for Comprehensive Enterprise IT & Software Solutions
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus

    Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
    Follow us on Linkedin
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image