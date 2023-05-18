The Future of Hybrid First Organization

Globally, organizations are planning to move toward hybrid work models. With around 60% of employees preferring to work in hybrid models, organizations that provide flexibility will bring a competitively differentiated employee experience. However, IDC’s hybrid work maturity framework reveals that organizations are at different stages of readiness. Most organizations are still on their journey to reach the Hybrid First stage, which is the highest maturity level for hybrid work.

Read this whitepaper, to understand this InfoBrief draws insights from 700 IT and business decision makers (ITBDMs) in a global study commissioned by Dell. It provides insights into hybrid work maturity across the US, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific.