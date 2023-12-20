Express Computer

Whitepaper – RUCKUS is embracing the Wi-Fi 7 revolution—and here’s why you should too

The next generation in Wi-Fi® technology will take your network to the next level

Sponsored By: RUCKUS
Published on : Dec 20, 2023

The Wi-Fi Alliance’s new IEEE 802.11be standard defines Wi-Fi 7—and RUCKUS Networks defines a new level for your network. For enterprise, healthcare, education, large public venue and other environments, Wi-Fi 7 is your key to unlock a more efficient, secure and responsive network.

Wi-Fi 7’s extreme speeds, low latency and increased capacity delivers exceptional user experiences and empower an entirely new class of advanced connected devices and demanding applications. Need a way to manage 8K video streams, extended reality (XR) video conferencing, massive social gaming, and more? Wi-Fi 7 is the answer you’ve been waiting for—and RUCKUS® will bring it to life for you as the first supporting enterprise-class devices hit the market in 2024.

In the Wi-Fi 7 age, RUCKUS will transform our entire portfolio to a three-radio architecture supporting the simultaneous 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz and 6 Ghz bands required for the new standard. Wi-Fi 7 deployment will dramatically increase throughput, reduce latency and improve connection reliability.

Wi-Fi 7 is the next big thing we’ve all been waiting for. RUCKUS will be ready to make it work its hardest for your network.

Benefits of Wi-Fi 7

  • Offers dramatically better throughput
  • Provides wireless link aggregation with MLO
  • Conquers interference with preamble puncturing
  • Supports the most demanding low-latency applications

