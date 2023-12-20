Whitepaper – RUCKUS is embracing the Wi-Fi 7 revolution—and here’s why you should too
The next generation in Wi-Fi® technology will take your network to the next level
Sponsored By: RUCKUS
Published on : Dec 20, 2023
The Wi-Fi Alliance’s new IEEE 802.11be standard defines Wi-Fi 7—and RUCKUS Networks defines a new level for your network. For enterprise, healthcare, education, large public venue and other environments, Wi-Fi 7 is your key to unlock a more efficient, secure and responsive network.
Wi-Fi 7’s extreme speeds, low latency and increased capacity delivers exceptional user experiences and empower an entirely new class of advanced connected devices and demanding applications. Need a way to manage 8K video streams, extended reality (XR) video conferencing, massive social gaming, and more? Wi-Fi 7 is the answer you’ve been waiting for—and RUCKUS® will bring it to life for you as the first supporting enterprise-class devices hit the market in 2024.
In the Wi-Fi 7 age, RUCKUS will transform our entire portfolio to a three-radio architecture supporting the simultaneous 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz and 6 Ghz bands required for the new standard. Wi-Fi 7 deployment will dramatically increase throughput, reduce latency and improve connection reliability.
Wi-Fi 7 is the next big thing we’ve all been waiting for. RUCKUS will be ready to make it work its hardest for your network.
Benefits of Wi-Fi 7
- Offers dramatically better throughput
- Provides wireless link aggregation with MLO
- Conquers interference with preamble puncturing
- Supports the most demanding low-latency applications
