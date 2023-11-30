RUCKUS® ICX® 8200: Powering Next-gen Networks
Published on : Nov 30, 2023
Today’s networks need to be optimized for wireless-first and internet of things (IoT) connectivity. You need a flexible network infrastructure that supports both multigigabit fiber and copper connectivity plus high power over Ethernet (PoE) power at the edge and fiber to the room (FttR).
RUCKUS ICX 8200 access switches are tailored to enable next-generation wireless-first and IoT networks. They offer manageability, performance, and reliability with the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and “pay as you grow” scalability of a stackable solution.
