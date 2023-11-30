Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  RUCKUS® ICX® 8200: Powering Next-gen Networks

RUCKUS® ICX® 8200: Powering Next-gen Networks

Sponsored By: RUCKUS
Downloads Networking Resources
Published on : Nov 30, 2023

Today’s networks need to be optimized for wireless-first and internet of things (IoT) connectivity. You need a flexible network infrastructure that supports both multigigabit fiber and copper connectivity plus high power over Ethernet (PoE) power at the edge and fiber to the room (FttR).

RUCKUS ICX 8200 access switches are tailored to enable next-generation wireless-first and IoT networks. They offer manageability, performance, and reliability with the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and “pay as you grow” scalability of a stackable solution.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by a RUCKUS expert to receive further information.


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and RUCKUS. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    More from RUCKUS View More

    RUCKUS® ICX® 8200: Enterprise-class stackable access switch with future-proof expandability

    Why you need a cloud managed network solution?

    E-Book – Do I need a cloud-managed network solution?

    Case Study- Ministry of Education (New Zealand) showcases a student-focused network that offers schools reliable and secure connections with CommScope
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image