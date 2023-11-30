RUCKUS® ICX® 8200: Enterprise-class stackable access switch with future-proof expandability
Published on : Nov 30, 2023
The RUCKUS ICX 8200 Switch series is purposely designed to handle next generation wireless first and IoT campus networks. These intelligent, scalable edge switches deliver enterprise-class functionality at an affordable price without compromising performance and reliability.
Benefits:
- Maximum flexibility: Gigabit, Multigigabit edge ports and Fiber to the Room
- Enhanced Security and data privacy
- Power next generation APs and PoE devices
- 25 GbE uplinks/stacking for maximum performance and future-proofing
- Advanced L3 routing delivers network design flexibility
- Broad range of unified management options for maximum flexibility
- Enhanced availability
- Services and Support Included
Download the whitepaper and read the complete details on RUCKUS® ICX® 8200.
