Why you need a cloud managed network solution?

Published on : Nov 30, 2023
Although hybrid and multi-cloud networks have their benefits, IT leaders must also be aware of drawbacks such as complexity, security, costs, vendor lock-in, and limited interoperability, integration, visibility and flexibility. If you experience any of these impediments, you might want to consider how a cloud-managed network solution may smooth your IT architecture and underpin your business strategy.
In this Ebook we’ve compiled six questions that’ll help you to understand:
- Is your IT infrastructure’s complexity outpacing your management capability and/or capacity?
- Does your IT infrastructure have inconsistent security settings?
- Are you saving as much money/time/resources as you expected?
- Are you innovating and iterating at the speed you expected?
- Are you still locked into a vendor?
- Are the skills you need to run your network readily available at fair value?
