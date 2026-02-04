SEBI Cybersecurity Compliance Made Easy: A Practical Guide for Financial Institutions

With cyberattacks on Indian financial institutions rising sharply, regulators are tightening cybersecurity and IT governance requirements. SEBI’s revised cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework places greater emphasis on identity security, privileged access control, continuous monitoring, and regulatory accountability.

This exclusive whitepaper, published on Express Computer in collaboration with BD Software, provides a clear and practical overview of:

Key updates in SEBI’s revised cybersecurity and IT governance guidelines

Who needs to comply and the impact of non-compliance

Core components such as Cyber Risk Governance, SOC, Data Classification, API Security, and Zero Trust principles

How financial institutions can strengthen identity protection, access control, and audit readiness

Designed for CIOs, CISOs, IT Heads, and Compliance Leaders, this whitepaper helps decision-makers understand regulatory expectations and explore effective approaches to building a compliant and resilient cybersecurity posture.

Download the whitepaper to gain actionable insights and stay ahead of SEBI compliance requirements.