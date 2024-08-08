Stand out from competition with MacBook Air and Ample’s Starter Services.
Sponsored By: Ample
Published on : Aug 8, 2024
Invest in Mac for long-term rewards
Mac’s salience over Windows. Here’s why you should consider Mac:
- Mac requires 33% fewer engineers
- Experience 5X fewer cyber threats on Mac
- Mac users save time, pushing 11.5% more code to production
- Save up to ₹32,390 over 3 years, up to ₹46,002 over 4 years
Who are the Starter Services for?
- Startups & SMEs
- Growing businesses
- Budget-conscious companies
- Businesses transitioning to Apple
- Companies looking for enhanced productivity