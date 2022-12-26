The State of OT ICS Cybersecurity in 2022 and Beyond

Operational technology (OT)/industrial control system (ICS) security is an ever-changing and evolving field required to continually adapt defense strategies to meet new challenges and threats—all while maintaining the safety and reliability of facility operations. This event will focus on how OT/ICS defenders across all industries meet these challenges, and will highlight key areas to help defend critical infrastructure moving forward, including:

Actual and perceived risks/threats

Operational implementation challenges

Active ICS cyber defense goals

Cyber defense investment levels

Join SANS Certified Instructor Dean Parsons as he illustrates concerns among respondents, identifies risks and threats impacting critical infrastructure, and gives direction on effectively managing ICS risk to maintain the safety and reliability of operations.