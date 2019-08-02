Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Trusting Business with Data

By Oracle
In this webinar series, IDC and Oracle discuss how data security and practices are no longer the remit of CIOs and CISOs alone. The experts advocate that as data volumes increase, a wider, cross-company group must take responsibility too by adhering to a digital trust framework, enhanced by automation.

This will help get businesses into a good place to compete effectively in a digital economy, building their reputation for trustworthiness and ensuring a positive customer experience.

