Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Effective Insights from Trustworthy Data

Downloads
By Oracle
0 5

In this webinar series, the conversation moves on from who’s responsible for data security to making sure data delivers value. IDC and Oracle consider the challenges IT faces in its efforts to do this, the new capabilities it will need to embrace, and how CIOs can help ensure IT keeps driving innovation, efficiency and productivity.

Fill the below form to watch this Webinar instantly!

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Oracle
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.