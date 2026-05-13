From Reactive to Proactive: Unlock the Power of a Unified Data Platform for ITOps

Transform your IT operations with a unified data platform that consolidates metrics, logs, and traces for faster incident detection and resolution. Gain real-time visibility, reduce alert noise, and leverage AI-driven insights to proactively manage your infrastructure. Empower your team with seamless collaboration and secure, compliant data management.

Ingest and index all data types once for infinite use

Real-time dashboards with combined metrics, logs, and traces

Streamlined data retention to cut storage costs

Unified searches across all environments without data movement

Granular access controls for security and compliance

Embedded AI to predict and prevent issues early

Shift from firefighting to proactive IT operations with a platform designed for speed, security, and AI-driven insights.