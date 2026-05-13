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GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Management (APM)

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Published on : May 13, 2026

Modern applications are increasingly complex, and APM solutions must evolve to meet these demands. The 2025 GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Management (APM) offers a comprehensive, vendor-neutral assessment of current leading APM solutions. Inside, you’ll learn:

  • How APM solutions address the complexity of modern applications
  • Top APM offerings based on key features, emerging capabilities, and business criteria
  • How leading vendors leverage AI/ML-driven analytics and OpenTelemetry support

Get the GigaOm Radar for APM to make informed investment decisions.

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