Modern applications are increasingly complex, and APM solutions must evolve to meet these demands. The 2025 GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Management (APM) offers a comprehensive, vendor-neutral assessment of current leading APM solutions. Inside, you’ll learn:

How APM solutions address the complexity of modern applications

Top APM offerings based on key features, emerging capabilities, and business criteria

How leading vendors leverage AI/ML-driven analytics and OpenTelemetry support

Get the GigaOm Radar for APM to make informed investment decisions.