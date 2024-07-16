Unlock the Benefits of DPDPA 2023 for Your Organization

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), enacted on August 11, 2023, marks a significant milestone as India’s inaugural comprehensive data protection and privacy legislation.

This Act stipulates stringent regulations that organisations must follow concerning the collection, storage, processing, and sharing of personal data. Key provisions include:

Obtaining valid consent from data subjects.

Imposing limitations on the use of collected data.

Mandating timely notification of data breaches.

The DPDPA also bestows substantial rights upon individuals, allowing them to access, correct, transfer, or delete their personal data from any organisation’s database.

These rights enhance individuals’ control over their data, while simultaneously fostering transparency and accountability within organisations.

