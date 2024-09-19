Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Unlocking the potential of generative AI in CX

Unlocking the potential of generative AI in CX

Sponsored By: Infobip
Downloads Resources
Published on : Sep 19, 2024

In collaboration with IDC, we explore the rising adoption of generative AI in shaping customer experiences (CX) in the Asia-Pacific region and what brands should know about leveraging this technology to elevate CX.

This eBook will provide insight on the growing trend of GenAI in building customer experience strategies, and how brands can leverage AI to effectively automate and personalize the customer journey and improve pain points.

• Learn about modern challenges GenAI solutions can help resolve
• How to leverage GenAI through the entire customer journey
• What brands need to consider when adopting this technology and how to get started

Fill the form to download the eBook and discover how GenAI has transformed the Asia-Pacific region with new, unique, reliable, and compliant customer experiences.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by Infobip to receive further information. This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Infobip. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    TechjockeyLogo


    More from Infobip View More

    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus

    Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
    Follow us on Linkedin
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image