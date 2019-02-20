Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

2030 Report : Preparing For The Future of Work

On the cusp of a more technologically integrated era, businesses look for new ways to thrive.

Whitepaper
By Dell EMC
11

Futurists have long envisioned a brighter tomorrow, full of A.I. helpers and automated environments that run on the sound of our voice. Now that we stand on the edge of that reality, it’s time to realize what it requires of us to make this new world work. With immense possibilities on the horizon comes expanding responsibility. Businesses need to act now to transform their IT, workforce and security, to transform these challenges into opportunities.

Recently, Dell Technologies teamed up with Institute for the Future to project into the next decades, and predict how emerging technologies – such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) – will reshape how we live and work by 2030. With those insights, we extended IFTF’s forecasts and surveyed 3,800 business leaders from around the world to gauge their predictions and preparedness for the future.

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download –

Yes, please stay in touch by email, phone and post. Dell Technologies and its group of companies would love to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how Dell Technologies’ uses and protections your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time.

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Dell EMC
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close