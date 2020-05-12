Data Warehouse Platforms, demystified- How to choose the right platform for your analytics workload
Right hybrid data platform for your analytics workloads
No one type of data warehouse is “best” for everyone—it’s about understanding what your organisation needs, and what each type of data warehouse can provide.
No matter what platform, or platforms, you choose, it’s vital that you choose the right technology partner who offers the greatest flexibility and choice of data warehouse options.
In this eBook you will learn:
• The pros and cons of on-premises, cloud and appliance solutions
• How to ensure your solutions integrate seamlessly
• Why many are leveraging hybrid data warehousing
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]