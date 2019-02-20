Dell Precision Cognitive Technologies POV

The Dell Precision 7920 Tower Performance Class Fixed Workstation is engineered to provide a cost effective platform for development and deployment of cognitive technologies. With a versatile lineup of CPU, GPU, memory, storage, and networking configurations it offers flexible and scalable options suitable to multiple data science activities making it a data science platform of choice.

This paper examines two use cases realized on the Dell Precision 7920 Tower by the Dell IT Data Science solutions team. These use cases exercised various components of the workstation configuration, utilizing powerful CPU and GPU configurations to achieve iterative improvements while developing data models for predictive analytics and image classification. Without the power of the 7920 Tower these iterations might have taken days or weeks to complete.

