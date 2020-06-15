HPE’s Virtualization Solution for Small and Midsized Businesses
While working remotely, especially if you are running a small to medium-sized business (SMB), or even a big business for that matter, one must make the most of it. That definitely involves working lurch or printing on both sides of the paper, you would probably leave no stone unturned to save both time and money, and this would involve virtualisation, undoubtedly.
This helps one run more and more applications on the servers that one has, which reduces costs while still able to manage the increasing number of workloads that one relies on to run the business. The HPE Small Business Solutions for Virtualisation that helps one maximise performance and also efficiently helps in scale computing capacity while reducing costs for hardware, software and maintenance
Features:
- Can be easily evolved to Hybrid Cloud
- HPE ProLiant Gen10 reduces time and skills required for skill development
- Allows shared storage option
- Microsoft Hyper-V makes it quite easy for virtualisation while including Windows server licensing
- VMware vSphere that provides multiple built in security features that prevent your organisation from attacks
- HPE Pointnext Services that has the expertise to help in simplifying operations and easily extend it to IT staff, helping them do more with less effort
- HPE Financial Sevices simplifies your procurement processes by providing a seamless solution
