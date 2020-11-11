Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  Introducing The New Dell Latitude Family

Introducing The New Dell Latitude Family

Whitepaper
By Dell Technologies
0 11
Read Article

Get to work faster and stay productive longer. Smaller, lighter and stylish products built for faster, smarter end user experiences and an intelligent, unified approach to management. Featuring Express technologies and a trusted Safe suite of features, Latitude continues to innovate with the most secure commercial PCs.

Latitude Family Top Features :
• Smaller footprint, lighter systems, and narrow border screens
• Premium carbon fiber and aluminum options
• Express technologies – ExpressSign-in, ExpressConnect, ExpressCharge – to increase productivity
• High-density batteries and super low panels for longer battery life
• Scalable & flexible form factors
• Faster connectivity & collaboration features
• Latest 8th and 9th Generation Intel® Processors
• Advanced thermal solutions
• Most secure commercial PCs
• An intelligent, unified approach to management
• High number of 17 MIL-STD 810G tests for durability & reliability
• Sustainable packaging and supply chain choices

Submit the below form to get complete details.

    Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information.

    By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time.

    Dell Technologies and Windows

    Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


    If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

    Advertisement

    Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

    Dell Technologies
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Want to know how to run your events with confidence.
    Register Now
    close-image