Marketing Analytics Meets AI: Six Strategies for Success

This paper explores how AI (artificial intelligence) can be used to enhance marketing analytics and help companies both better understand their customers and deliver a great customer experience. It also provides practical advice on how organizations can use what they may already be doing to become even more effective in marketing.
- Enable real-time decision management and next best offer/action with machine learning and automation
- Use AI and machine learning to sharpen cross-selling and up-selling
- Improve understanding of the voice of the customer with cognitive computing and sentiment analysis
- Empower customer service and support with cognitive computing and natural language processing
- Transform web analytics into digital intelligence
- Optimize marketing with analytics and machine learning
