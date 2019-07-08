Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Marketing Analytics Meets AI: Six Strategies for Success

A TDWI Checklist Report

Whitepaper
By SAS
0 3

This paper explores how AI (artificial intelligence) can be used to enhance marketing analytics and help companies both better understand their customers and deliver a great customer experience. It also provides practical advice on how organizations can use what they may already be doing to become even more effective in marketing.

  1. Enable real-time decision management and next best offer/action with machine learning and automation
  2. Use AI and machine learning to sharpen cross-selling and up-selling
  3. Improve understanding of the voice of the customer with cognitive computing and sentiment analysis
  4. Empower customer service and support with cognitive computing and natural language processing
  5. Transform web analytics into digital intelligence
  6. Optimize marketing with analytics and machine learning

How do you target your customers for marketing campaigns?
Currently decisions are based on insights from BI Reports/DashboardsCurrently decisions are fact-based, through customer behavior analysis and segmentation/profilingCurrently decisions are mostly based on gut-feel & instincts

How do you execute your campaigns?
Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via manual/excel based lists.Currently campaigns are executed, and performance reported via our Campaign Management ToolCurrently execution of campaigns is outsourced to third party

Your organisation is evaluating “Customer Intelligence/Campaign Management” solutions for?Building faster and targeted campaignsOptimizing on offer and communication channels for customer communicationIncrease wallet share and improving customer engagementPredicting customer behavior and maximizing customer lifetime value

Any Other

SAS
