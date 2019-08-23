CSC signs MoU with ministry to digitise panchayats

The Common Service Centre SPV (CSC) has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to convert all gram panchayats into “digital panchayats”, a statement said. Besides supporting the over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in data digitisation, the CSC will also ensure speedy delivery of all panchayat-level services. This MoU will also act as a catalyst in promoting Rural BPOs in every gram panchayat, the CSC said in the statement.

As per the MoU, the gram panchayat bhawans will host the CSCs so that all government services and social schemes are made easily available to villagers.

The CSC will help all gram panchayats to regularly update all Ministry of Panchayati Raj applications and provide them online services. These CSCs in the panchayat buildings will regularly update data for all schemes and programmes being run by the Central and State governments.

The MoU will also ensure that the CSCs will maintain records of all gram panchayats in digital format, besides supporting them in conducting various surveys. The CSCs will also work as digital literacy centres for all elected representatives of gram panchayats.

“CSCs will ensure creation of digital panchayats by integrating and updating online platform for CSC services, MoPR applications and state level services. We will automate and digitize day to day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat application and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat,” said CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi after signing the MoU.

Terming this as a major step towards empowering gram panchayats and making them for accountable, he said: “This MoU will also ensure timely and efficient delivery of all state and Central services and schemes as CSC will work as point of contact for integration, implementation and delivery of services from other ministries and department from the Central and state government.

The CSC will also be responsible for overall project management, monitoring and coordination with the ministry, the state government, other ministries and gram panchayats.

The CSC is a strategic cornerstone of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), approved by the government in May 2006, as part of its commitment to introduce e-governance on a massive scale.

The CSCs would provide high quality and cost-effective video, voice and data content and services, in the areas of e-governance, education, health, telemedicine, entertainment as well as other private services.

