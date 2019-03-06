Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Delhi govt launches common mobility app

This app is currently available for android users and will be developed for Apple phone users soon

eGov WatchNews
By IANS
In order to ease the use of public transport in the nation capital, the Delhi government has launched a common mobility app ‘One Delhi’ to allow users plan more efficiently their journey with Delhi Metro and all city buses. “To make travel easier in Delhi, the app allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, expected time of arrival (ETA) of buses and metro,” the government stated.

Launching the app, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi government has been taking several initiatives to improve access, reliability and safety of Delhi’s buses. Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi. The government is in the process of augmenting the fleet of buses by adding 3,000 new buses. We launched ‘Connect Delhi’ project recently to achieve the goal of connecting all colonies and villages of Delhi with a reliable bus service within 500-metre walking distance.”

Later, in a tweet, he said, “After the launch of Common Mobility Card – ONE Card, I’m happy to launch today Delhi’s first common mobility app — One Delhi App. This is a one stop shop for all your public transport needs — bus/metro routes, bus stops, real time arrival information, journey planning, etc.”

Dialogue and Development Commission Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah said the government has plans to add new features to the app, like recharge of ONE Card and integrated multi-modal journey planning across buses and metro.

This app is currently available for android users and will be developed for Apple phone users soon, he said.


IANS
