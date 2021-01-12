NITI Aayog, Flipkart revamp women entrepreneurship platform

Read Article

NITI Aayog and Flipkart on Monday launched a revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), in a bid to uplift and empower women-led businesses in the country.

The revamped version will include an additional feature to offer mentorship to women with specific knowledge concerning a problem area through a dedicated online mechanism facilitated under FICCI-FLO’s ‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ mission.

“The WEP will become a digital place for entrepreneurs to not only seek information and support, but also help each other out,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, who first mooted the idea of WEP in 2017.

The community on the WEP platform aims to connect knowledge-seeking women entrepreneurs who have questions or seek clarifications on multiple aspects of setting up new businesses, or progressing already established businesses.

“The Women Entrepreneurship Platform plays a critical role in uplifting and empowering women-led businesses in their growth ambition and we are privileged to partner with NITI Aayog in enabling their journey to success,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

The revamped portal will encourage entrepreneurs to share their journeys, stories and experiences to nurture mutual learning.

In this process, FICCI will support NITI Aayog and WEP to lay special emphasis on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills of women – based on mentorship programs and mentor-mentee matchmaking.

“We will make every effort to give more power to the women of India to be the best form of themselves and contribute to a women-led development of the country as a whole,” said Dr Sangita Reddy Immediate Past President FICCI.

–IANS

