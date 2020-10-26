Parliamentary panel calls telcos, TRAI to discuss 5G preparedness

Read Article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology will review India’s preparedness for 5G technology in telecom on Tuesday.

The panel has called representatives of telcos, DoT and TRAI to hear their views.

The parliamentary panel, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will hear the views of the representatives of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd on the subject ‘India’s preparedness for 5G’.

The panel will also record the evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Communications’ Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on the subject.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc and Jio Platforms Ltd (Jio), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation, announced earlier this week their expanded efforts to develop open and inter-operable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualised RAN.

This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

–IANS

