Express Computer to organise its maiden Education Technology Summit

Express Computer, the IT publication of the Indian Express Group will organise its maiden Education Technology Summit in New Delhi.

As per a report published in The Indian Express there is a severe shortage of teachers in public schools in India, according to a study published by a child rights NGO. Moreover out of the available teachers, their level of training is falling short of standards. Schools are lacking in basic infrastructure.

The higher education system in India is the third largest in the world, and is behind only the US and China. India’s higher education institutions provide 2.5 million graduates every year. However, this only includes ten per cent of India’s youth and the quality of the graduates is considered not employable to an extent.

The adoption of technology, if not completely, then to an extent help fill the gaps and chinks that exists in the education system in India. The recent issue of Express Computer focussed on how various Indian institutions are using technology. At IIM Bangalore, a lecture capture facility allows students to review lectures outside the classroom hours while electives are chosen using an online bidding system. The impact — the learner base has grown to about 10,00,000 learners from over 190 countries.

The ISBR Group of Institutions has a facility to live stream lectures. This enables students to have access to a particular lecture video at any given point. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has a Virtual Class Room solution that enables the institution in Manipal to connect with its offshore campus at Dubai and Manipal Group Universities at Jaipur and Sikkim and enable the face to face interaction of students and faculty in real time through online live classes between these campuses.

It’s in this backdrop that Express Computer has organised the Education Technology Summit to provide a common platform to technology providers and educational institutions to meet and deliberate on enhancing the penetration of technology in the education sector. The event will have roundtable discussions, panel discussions, speaker sessions on various topics from some of the who’s who in the Indian education sector.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Rajesh Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Other speakers include:

K G Suresh, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Hrridaysh Deshpande, Director, Ajeenkya DY Patil University

Prof. Pradeep Pendse, Dean Academics and CTO, Welingkar Institute of Management

Prof. P D Jose, Chair, Digital Learning and Faculty – Strategy, IIM Bangalore

Dr. N K Ahuja, Vice Chancellor, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University

Aman Mittal, Associate Director, Lovely Professional University

Lt Col Kailash Bansal, Director, AICTE



The event will also see the acknowledgment of the achievements of various education institutions, who have used the power of technology to improve the education delivery process and improved the quality of education in their respective institutions. This will be done in the form of Education Technology Innovation Awards to be conferred on March 27.

