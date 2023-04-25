Express Computer

Home  »  Exclusives  »  A significantly diverse set of knowledge, abilities, and technologies are required for cloud security: Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHEALTH

A significantly diverse set of knowledge, abilities, and technologies are required for cloud security: Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHEALTH

Exclusives
By Aaratrika Talukdar
0 9

More organizations are moving away from on-premise computing solutions and towards cloud-based services. The reasons for this shift include cost savings, scalability, improved security, and increased flexibility.

While cloud computing offers many benefits, it also presents new security challenges that organisations must be aware of and address. Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHEALTH speaks to Express Computer about how the new normal has shifted the strategies and also highlights some of the key security challenges when moving from on-premise to cloud specially in healthcare.

“The emphasis of being on-prem, where organizations were more concerned with assuring the protection of our global security.

Since we now have data in the cloud, we are concentrating on how it relates to healthcare in particular. How do you safeguard our patients’ private medical data that is currently stored in the cloud or may do so in the future?” he says.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Aaratrika Talukdar
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image