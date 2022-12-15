Curtain raiser: Technology Senate South & Awards 2022

The world today is technology driven and we are in an era where businesses are witnessing a transit from traditional to digital operations. Governments and businesses in India and across the globe are rapidly adopting technology to future-proof themselves. It would not be wrong to say that in the times to come “technology will no longer be the business enabler, but the business itself.”

Therefore, it is an opportune time to deliberate and discuss India’s technology-led future that will open doors to immense opportunities to reboot the entire business ecosystem in the country. Considering this, Express Computer brings to you Technology Senate South & Awards 2022. The flagship technology event, being held in Hyderabad on December 16-17, 2022, will witness the participation of industry leaders and intelligentsia from the southern states. The two-day conference is themed around ‘Reimagining & Recreating the Future using Technology’.

The conference will begin with an insightful keynote address by Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. This is followed by a power-packed panel discussion with renowned names in the industry including –

Amit Kumbhat, Head IT, Four Seasons Hotels; Ashwin Khorana, CIO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System; Akshay Ranjan, Director-IT, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Sumanta Ghosh, Head Technology, Aegon Life Insurance; and MV Reddy, SVP & Head-Cloud Services, Jio Platforms.

Further, the conference will see a session on ‘Fast-Forward Your Digital Transformation with HPE Edge-to-Cloud Platform – GreenLake and High-Level Storage’ by Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer – Hybrid IT, HPE India. This will be followed by a session on ‘Cybersecurity: Do it Right! Shift left with DNS by Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architects, Infoblox, SAARC. Ahead in the day, the conference will have sessions on themes IT 4.0 – Designing the Scale out Storage Architecture; Transforming Enterprise Cybersecurity; and The Huge Potential of Digital Twins – Our Experience; by Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate; Mohit Puri, Country Manager, India & SAARC, SonicWall; and Rohith Chintawar, Head – Digital Transformation, HIL Limited respectively.

The day will witness another power-packed panel discussion by leading CIOs and CTOs in the southern states on the theme ‘Taking Customer Experience to the Next Level – Perspectives from Digital Thought Leaders.’

Day 1 of the conference will end with the AMD Technology Senate South Awards Ceremony.

The second day of the conference will also see a powerful start with the keynote address by Atanu Roy, Group CIO, Biocon Group followed by a special address by Annapurna Kuchibhatla, CTO, Bajaj Electronics.

The conference will then witness insightful deliberations at the panel discussion on How to Make Security an Enabler of Speed & Growth. There will be tons of key takeaways flowing throughout the discussions while industry leaders including Babitha B P, CISO, The CSB Bank Ltd.; Naseem Halder, CISO, Acko General Insurance; Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail; Sivasubramanian M, Global CIO, VA Tech Wabag Ltd.; Lokesh Vishwanath, Associate Director, Cyber Security Engineering, GSK Asia; and Vijay R, CISO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, will do the talking.

Further in the day, the conference will see sessions on – Significance of Data Protection in 2023 by Sidharth Eeshan, Regional Sales Manager, Enterprise Business – South & West, Thales; Lessons from the Trenches by Shashank Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Credila; and Employee Service Transformation for The Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’ by Ravi Shankar, Vice President – Client Success, Workelevate and Bhavik Ambani, Senior Vice President, Workelevate.

Also, Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital will share his expert views on the conference theme in an individual session while, Santhosh TG, Global Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility will share his vantage points in a fireside chat with Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer.

To know more about the Technology Senate South & Awards 2022 visit: https://www.technologysenate.com/